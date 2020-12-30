Analyst argues that China's regulation of Ant Group is bad for financial technology — and China's economy

SINGAPORE — The increasing regulatory scrutiny of Alibaba-affiliate and financial technology powerhouse Ant Group could be bad for the Chinese economy as well as China's financial technology sector, says Andrew Collier, managing director of Orient Capital Research.

The highly-anticipated listing of Chinese tech giant Ant Group — which was set to be the world's largest initial public offering — was abruptly suspended in November.

It came shortly after Ant's controller Jack Ma and other executives at the firm were interviewed by Chinese authorities over regulatory concerns.

"It is true that when Jack Ma gave his terrible speech ... that annoyed a lot of senior politicians, I thought that was gonna be kind of a one-off thing," Collier told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

He was referring to the Chinese billionaire's speech in late October where he reportedly appeared to criticize regulators during a controversial speech. Ma is the founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, which owns a roughly 33% stake in Ant Group.

Days later, Ant's dual-listing in both Shanghai and Hong Kong was suddenly suspended, sending shares of Alibaba plunging.

"Clearly, this was an excuse by the leadership and probably the state banks to crack down on the entire fintech … sector," Collier said. "Part of this is legitimate because of concerns about, you know, the possibility … of a financial crisis. But they already had clipped the wings of Ant Financial in quite serious ways."