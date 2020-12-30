These dividend stocks have double-digit upside, Wall Street analysts say

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Dividends took a significant hit in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic forced companies to tighten their belts. As the calendar turns to 2021, however, there are several stocks with relatively high dividend yields and healthy upside, according to Wall Street analysts.

Economic turmoil and uncertainty about the length of pandemic caused companies to freeze or cut dividends earlier in the year, and large tech firms led the stock market off of its March lows. That left some dividend payers lagging behind where equity analysts think they should be.