Trump calls for $2,000 stimulus checks as $600 payments start being deposited

As Congress debates increasing stimulus checks to $2,000 for cash-strapped Americans, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Tuesday that direct deposits for the $600 payments would start arriving in bank accounts as early as that night and continue through next week.

The official payment date for the checks is Jan. 4, 2021, according to the IRS, so "some Americans may see the direct deposit payments as pending or as provisional payments in their accounts" before that date. Paper checks will begin to be mailed Wednesday, Dec. 30.

There is nothing taxpayers need to do to receive the payments, which are worth $600 each for individuals who earned under $75,000 in 2019, and $1,200 for couples that earned under $150,000. Those with qualifying dependents will receive an additional $600 payment for each child under 17.

Payments are automatic for eligible taxpayers who filed a 2019 tax return; those who receive Social Security disability, retirement or survivor benefits; and those who registered for the first payment on the IRS's Non-Filers tool by Nov. 21, 2020.

The IRS will automatically make the payments to the bank accounts it has on file, and send paper checks or pre-paid debit cards to addresses it has on file for taxpayers.