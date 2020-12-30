As consumer confidence slips, Wall Street's best analysts see these 5 stocks as the best post-holiday plays

Wendy Reicher (right) and daughter Scarlett Reicher,18, (left) walk back to their car after going shopping in Union Square on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 in San Francisco, California.

Despite U.S. consumer confidence dropping for a second straight month in December, there are a number of consumer categories ripe for a comeback as investors look ahead to a post-pandemic future.

For the past 49 years, Institutional Investor has surveyed research directors and chief investment officers at major U.S. money management firms to get their take on the best equity analysts in each sector. Named to this year's list are Christopher Horvers, Joseph Greff, and Matthew Boss of J.P. Morgan, Robin Farley of UBS and Edward Kelly of Wells Fargo Securities.

These top analysts have placed their bets on companies positioned to benefit from long-delayed federal aid into the other side of a once-in-a-century health and economic crisis.

These are the top picks of the best consumer analysts on Wall Street.