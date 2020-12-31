Knowing these three important budget numbers can help you pay off debt and save more for retirement in 2021

The start of a new year is a great time to set up financial goals.

Your first step should be to understand how much money you have and to find out where it is going, according to financial advisor Winnie Sun.

Sun recommends making a list of all of your financial assets, another with all of your debts and a third one listing how much money you spend per month.

Check out this video for more advice on what information you should include in the spreadsheets and to learn about four other financial moves you should make as 2021 starts.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.