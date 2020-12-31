Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

In a banner year for tech IPOs, retail investors made money by going small

Ari Levy@levynews
The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH), today, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in celebration of its Initial Public Offering.
NYSE

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

In a dismal year for the economy, IPOs flourished. The New York Stock Exchange had its busiest year in history for debuts. Snowflake, Airbnb and DoorDash held three of the 10 biggest offerings ever for U.S. tech companies.

After raising more than $3 billion each, they all had massive pops, further igniting controversy about the IPO process and the amount of virtually free money being handed over to Wall Street and big institutions. Airbnb and Snowflake more than doubled right away, and DoorDash closed up 86%.

The story for retail investors, who weren't able to get in at the IPO price, has been very different. They were locked out of the immediate gains and have little to show for buying afterwards.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProSustainability-focused investing had a record year — here are some of the most popular funds
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProThese clean energy funds have more than doubled this year — here's what they own
Pippa Stevens
CNBC Pro3 ETF themes for an improving economy and cleaner energy in 2021
Fred Imbert
Read More