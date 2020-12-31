Sustainability-focused investing had a record year — here are some of the most popular funds

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.) —

Socially conscious funds attracted record inflows this year as 2020's catastrophic events spurred investors to to act.

According to data from Morningstar, during the third quarter assets under management in ESG funds hit $1.2 trillion. In the United States, the third quarter saw inflows of $9.8 billion, bringing the year-to-date total to $30.7 billion. The fourth quarter hasn't been counted yet, and the figure is already significantly above the $21.4 billion total for 2019.

"The disruption caused by the pandemic has highlighted the importance of building sustainable and resilient business models based on multi—stakeholder considerations," Morningstar said in a report. "The average outperformance of sustainable funds in the first quarter globally has also helped alleviate some investors' concerns about a potential return trade-off in sustainable strategies."

Here are some of the sustainability-focused funds that have attracted the most attention this year: