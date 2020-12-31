The year is over and workers left almost all of their vacation days on the table

Around 60% of the workforce has become remote amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the longer hours, workers are taking less breaks as well. Since March, an overwhelming majority of Americans have shortened, postponed or canceled their planned time off , according to separate survey of over 2,000 workers in July.

In 2020, the average workday lengthened by nearly an hour, according to a working paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The coronavirus upended the way many workers do their job — whether in person or from home — and increased the time they spend doing it.

"When your kitchen table becomes your office, it gets harder and harder to distinguish between work and home," said Claire Barnes, senior vice president of human resources at Monster Worldwide.

"Sadly, we've seen more and more workers — across all sectors — not taking vacation and personal time offered by their employers, whether that's due to an increased workload or a struggle to find a good work/life balance."

Even pre-pandemic, American workers used only about half of their eligible vacation time, according to a study by jobs and recruitment website Glassdoor.

Now, workers are at risk of forfeiting billions in lost benefits if that time cannot be banked or rolled over.

Just 42% of companies said they are making changes to vacation policies to boost flexibility, including increasing carryover limits for unused time off, according to a report by consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.

A separate poll by Monster found that nearly two-thirds, or 64%, of workers said that their employer does not normally allow vacation rollover, and 4 out of 5 workers said their employers did not provide any wiggle room due to the coronavirus crisis.

Beginning Jan. 1, workers will also lose the federal mandate requiring paid leave for those suffering from Covid-19.

The CARES Act included an emergency provision that required qualifying employers to offer the benefit to eligible employees through Dec. 31 — without that policy, there is no national standard for paid family or sick leave.