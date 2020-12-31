When workers can expect to receive the new $300 unemployment boost

Workers in some states, including New York, Minnesota and Rhode Island, could start seeing the latest $300 weekly unemployment boost hit their accounts starting next week.

The Department of Labor confirmed this week that workers will be entitled to the full 11 weeks of enhanced unemployment benefits laid out in the $900 billion Covid rescue package for periods of joblessness from Dec. 26 through March 14, 2021. Payments for the first week covered in the act, which ends Jan. 2 or 3 depending on the state, will go out early next week.

Previously, lawmakers and labor experts worried President Donald Trump's delay in signing the bill would cut aid for millions of jobless Americans down to 10 weeks, though that is no longer the case.

While some states expect to get new boosted payments out after this weekend, it could take others several weeks to reintroduce new payments to record-level numbers of claimants. With that said, most states are expected to start issuing the $300 boost to workers in the next two to three weeks, writes Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow with The Century Foundation.

Freelancers and gig workers on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and those who've exhausted their state aid and moved to Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, may also have to wait several weeks before they resume aid as states reconfigure their computer systems to administer new payments; however, benefits will be backdated to the signing of the bill. Roughly 13.2 million Americans are currently drawing from one of these two programs, which have also been extended into March 2021.