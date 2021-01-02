Georgia early vote turnout surpasses 3 million as U.S. Senate control hangs in the balance

Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock (R) and Jon Ossoff (L) bump elbows during a "It's Time to Vote" drive-in rally on December 28, 2020 in Stonecrest, Georgia.

More than 3 million Georgia residents have already cast their votes in the two Jan. 5 runoff races, a historic turnout in a contest that determines whether Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate this year.

The Tuesday races are between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff, as well as Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

If Perdue and Loeffler win their races, Republicans would hold a 52 seat Senate majority that would allow them to block some of President-elect Joe Biden's agenda.

The Democratic caucus would have 50 seats if Ossoff and Warnock win. And a tie-breaking vote from Vice President-elect Harris would give Democrats control of the Senate after six years of a GOP majority.

Democrats currently control the House of Representatives and will continue to control the chamber into 2021. Republicans have a slim majority in the Senate.

President Donald Trump, who has baselessly claimed that Georgia's two Senate races were invalid, is set to hold a rally in the state for Perdue and Loeffler on Monday.

Biden is scheduled to go to Atlanta on Monday, while Harris will visit Savannah on Sunday to support Ossoff and Warnock. The Democratic candidates have broken fundraising records during their campaigns, each bringing in more than $100 million in the last few months driven largely by small donations.