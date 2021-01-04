Bitcoin falls over 10% as record-breaking rally loses steam

Bitcoin is pulling back from its record highs. The cryptocurrency briefly dipped below $30,000 Monday, just two days after breaching that level for the first time.

The price of bitcoin rallied to a fresh all-time high over the weekend, topping the $34,000 mark. That move was followed by a surge in smaller cryptocurrencies such as ether, which passed the $1,000 mark for the first time since February 2018.

Bitcoin slumped as low as $29,316 at around 5:40 a.m. ET Monday, down 12% in the last 24 hours. It soon lifted back above the $30,000 level, but was still down over 10%.

"The most likely explanation for a pullback is short term profit taking by traders, rather than long term investors," Jason Deane, an analyst at crypto advisory firm Quantum Economics, told CNBC by email. "Given the current sentiment and appetite for Bitcoin, it seems likely that any correction will be short lived."

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency by market value, had a historic rally in 2020, advancing more than 300%. Created in 2009, it is viewed by advocates as a decentralized digital currency that forgoes the need for any central authority, such as a central bank.