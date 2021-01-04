Beijing won't retaliate strongly against the U.S. for delisting Chinese companies, analysts say

SINGAPORE — The decision by the New York Stock Exchange to delist three Chinese telecommunication giants has drawn ire from China — but analysts say Beijing is unlikely to take significant action to retaliate against Washington.

The stock exchange announced Thursday it will delist China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom. Trading is due to be suspended as soon as Jan. 7, or as late as Jan. 11.

The Hong Kong-listed stocks of all three companies fell on Monday, the first trading day of the Hang Seng since the announcement. China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom all fell more than 3% in Asia.

The move by the NYSE is in line with an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump in November, that barred Americans from investing in companies allegedly connected to the Chinese military. That came as tensions between U.S. and China escalated further last year, with both sides squabbling over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, among others.

Responding to the U.S. move, China's commerce ministry said Saturday that it will "take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises."