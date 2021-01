Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The stock market is set up for a potentially rocky start to 2021 after a strong performance last year, according to a client note from Morgan Stanley.

Investors enter the new year with elevated levels of optimism and high valuations on stocks after a 16.3% gain for the S&P 500and a 43.6% gain for the Nasdaq Composite in 2020, and that could make markets susceptible to downside risks, the note from equity strategist Mike Wilson said.