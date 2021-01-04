UK's decision to delay second Covid vaccine shot reluctantly endorsed by advisers

A pharmacist dilutes the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while preparing it to administer to staff and residents at the Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads, a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia, on December 30, 2020.

LONDON — Health experts have conditionally backed the U.K.'s decision to delay administering a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, warning that the need to suppress the new coronavirus strain "cannot be overstated."

It comes shortly after the U.K. said second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, in addition to the newly-approved Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, would now be given up to 12 weeks after the first dose.

The National Health Service had previously planned to administer a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine three weeks after the first, to be confident of sustaining a high level of protection against the virus.

The U.K.'s independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said in a statement published Sunday that it was a "very difficult and finely balanced decision" but it endorsed the U.K. government's move to pursue coverage of as high a proportion of the population as possible.

However, it said the change of policy must be accompanied by several other measures. These included: the publication of a detailed and convincing strategy to scale up the vaccination roll out, the development of a rigorous evaluation process, a real-time evaluation of ongoing viral variation and the need to restrict movement to and from Britain to the rest of the world.

SAGE is comprised of health experts and academics and is co-chaired by the British government's chief scientific adviser and chief medical officer.