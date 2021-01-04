Watch live: New York Gov. Cuomo briefs the press on Covid pandemic as outbreak worsens

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press briefing on the coronavirus Monday as Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the state begin to rise.

New York on Sunday became the fourth state in the U.S. to reach 1 million Covid-19 cases, following California, Texas and Florida, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

There are nearly 8,000 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in New York, the most since early May, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project, which is run by journalists at The Atlantic. The state is reporting an average of 143 Covid-19 deaths a day, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data.

Cuomo has warned that there could be a post-holiday surge in cases as more people gather inside, increasing the virus' spread.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.