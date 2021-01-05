Cash in circulation is soaring, and that usually means good things for the economy

A picture illustration shows U.S. 100 dollar bank notes taken in Tokyo Yuriko Nakao | Reuters

The amount of currency in circulation soared last year at a rate unseen since World War II, providing what historically has been a good sign for the economy. Amid a massive influx of cash from fiscal and monetary authorities, total currency in circulation soared to $2.07 trillion by the end of the year, according to Federal Reserve data. That marked an 11.6% gain from a year earlier and was the biggest one-year percentage increase since 1945, as the nation was coming out of the war and the military-industrial complex took hold.

A major reason was the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill the government passed in May, along with Federal Reserve digital money-printing that saw the central bank balance sheet swell by more than $3 trillion. Other dynamics are at play, though, when cash in circulation increases. Huge demand from foreign central banks has been a significant component in the current run. Also, a need for cash on hand during times of uncertainty increases the level. Times of economic peril have historically coincided with rises of currency in circulation. Conversely, when all that cash builds up, it tends to look for a place to go, leading to economic boom times.