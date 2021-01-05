Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Goldman remains bullish on solar stocks after a big year but has some new picks for 2021

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Share
Solar panels above a Brooklyn neighborhood overlooking Manhattan.
Jeff Morganteen | CNBC

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Solar stocks and renewable energy companies had a record 2020, and Goldman sees more gains ahead as solar becomes increasingly popular.

"We remain positive on solar equities heading into 2021 given ongoing secular growth amidst renewed policy support and attractive financing conditions, while leverage to emerging high-growth verticals like battery storage adds scarcity value to certain pockets of the group as well," the firm said in a recent note to clients.

While Goldman remains bullish on solar broadly, the firm noted that within the space investors should favor specific areas of the market — namely companies focused on residential installation.

The firm adjusted its stock recommendations, including upgrading Enphase Energy to a buy rating. The microinverter company, which is set to join the S&P 500 before trading begins on Thursday, gained an eye-popping 571% in 2020. Still, Goldman sees shares advancing another 34% to $232 over the next 12 months. On the flip side, the firm double downgraded shares of First Solar from buy to sell.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProClean energy stocks jump as Georgia results roll in
Pippa Stevens32 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Tesla, Foot Locker, Spotify & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley's Adam Jonas raises Tesla price target to a Wall Street high of $810
Pippa Stevens
Read More