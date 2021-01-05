Here's what's at stake for markets in the Georgia Senate runoff elections

Voters line up early in the morning to cast their ballots in the U.S. Senate run-off election, at a polling station in Marietta, Georgia, U.S., January 5, 2021.

If Georgia voters surprise the market by electing two Democratic senators in Tuesday's runoff election, bond yields could immediately go higher and stocks could sell off.

The stock market, however, could seesaw as investors weigh the risk of tax increases against the prospect for more government spending to boost the economy. Some strategists say it may not prove negative for the market for long and there could be another big rotation toward the stocks that would do well with more fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending.

"I'm kind of negative on it if it turns totally Democrat. I think the market has a bad reaction to that initially," said James Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group. "I don't think it's going to end the bull. ... Eventually, we're going to get a catalyst to create a correction anyway, and that could be it. There's a lot of people out there that think it's a positive because it could bring more fiscal juice."

Paulsen said if the market does react positively to the potential of more stimulus, growth stocks could lag. "You move toward value, cyclicals, small caps, and international for that matter. ... It would also probably weaken the dollar," he said.

Tuesday's races pit Republican David Perdue, whose Senate term expired Sunday, against Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Democrat Raphael Warnock. The election is critical since it will determine which party controls the Senate, and how easy it will be for President-elect Joe Biden to push through his policies. It was widely expected that Republicans would continue to hold the majority, with a win of at least one of the two Senate seats.

But polls are close, betting market odds have been narrowing, and the market is getting nervous. If both Democrats win, each party will have 50 Senate seats and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would then act as tie-breaker in any vote.