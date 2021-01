(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Morgan Stanley is the new biggest Tesla bull after analyst Adam Jonas raised his target on the stock to a Wall Street high of $810, up from his prior forecast of $540. The boost follows the electric vehicle maker's record fourth quarter delivery numbers.

To put his target, which is about 10% above where shares closed on Tuesday, in context, the average Street forecast is $437.15, according to estimates from FactSet.