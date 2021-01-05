Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: McDonald's, Micron, Lululemon, Coca-Cola & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Truist initiated Texas Roadhouse as buy.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Conagra to underperform from neutral.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Coca-Cola to hold from buy.
  • Needham named Uber a top pick.
  • Stifel upgraded JD.com to buy from hold.
  • Citi upgraded Micron to buy from sell.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded First Solar to sell from buy.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Lululemon.
  • Longbow named Papa John's a top pick.
  • William Blair initiated Airbnb as outperform.
  • Wedbush initiated McDonald's as outperform.
  • Bank of America named DR Horton a top pick.
  • Wells Fargo raised its price target on Roku to $414 from $275.
Uber Eats workers wait for orders in central Kiev, Ukraine July 31, 2019.
Valentyn Ogirenko | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

