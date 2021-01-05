Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: McDonald's, Micron, Lululemon, Coca-Cola & more
Published Tue, Jan 5 2021
8:14 AM EST
Updated Tue, Jan 5 2021
9:04 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Truist initiated Texas Roadhouse as buy.
Credit Suisse downgraded Conagra to underperform from neutral.
Guggenheim downgraded Coca-Cola to hold from buy.
Needham named Uber a top pick.
Stifel upgraded JD.com to buy from hold.
Citi upgraded Micron to buy from sell.
Goldman Sachs downgraded First Solar to sell from buy.
Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Lululemon.
Longbow named Papa John's a top pick.
William Blair initiated Airbnb as outperform.
Wedbush initiated McDonald's as outperform.
Bank of America named DR Horton a top pick.
Wells Fargo raised its price target on Roku to $414 from $275.
Uber Eats workers wait for orders in central Kiev, Ukraine July 31, 2019.
Valentyn Ogirenko | Reuters
(This story is for
CNBC PRO
subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
