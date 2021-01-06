5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Nasdaq futures slump as control of Senate hangs in the balance

2. Democrat Warnock projected to win in Georgia

Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Tuesday's Senate runoff races in Georgia, according to NBC News projections, beating Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler to become the state's first Black senator. In Georgia's other runoff election, with nearly all the votes counted, Democrat Jon Ossoff was leading Republican David Perdue, whose Senate term expired Sunday. If Democrats win both races and win the majority in the Senate, the party would control the Senate, the House and the presidency.

3. Congress set to begin certification of Biden election win

The final step in confirming Joe Biden as the next president is set for Wednesday afternoon as Congress convenes to certify that he defeated President Donald Trump in the Electoral College vote. With Biden's 306 electoral votes — 36 more than needed — the process would normally be a formality, but Trump Republicans plan objections.

The outgoing president, who refuses to concede and falsely claims he won the election, is set to address a pro-Trump protest outside the White House on Wednesday morning. Thousands of Trump supporters are expected to attend. At demonstrations Tuesday evening in Washington, police in D.C. said they made six arrests.

4. Covid variant found in South Africa worries experts

A new strain of the coronavirus that emerged in South Africa, like the one discovered recently in the U.K., is proving to be far more transmissible. While able to spread more easily, scientists do not believe either variant is deadlier. But being more transmissible means more people can get infected, which could mean more serious infections and more fatalities. Hoping to stop the spread of the variant found in the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday a new national lockdown order for England until at least mid-February. On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the first case of the strain in the U.K. was found in upstate.

5. Some taxpayers find relief payments sent to wrong account

