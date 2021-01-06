Rioters storm Capitol after Trump urges action, halting declaration of Biden victory

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence was ushered out of the Senate as the U.S. Capitol Complex went into lockdown due to an external security threat, while Trump supporters rioted outside the building.

A member of the Senate told NBC News that Vice President Pence and Sen. Charles Grassley, the president pro-tem, have been taken to a secure location. The Senate chamber was also evacuated and lawmakers were told to stay away from exterior doors and windows.

Lawmakers had just begun the procedural process of counting the Electoral College votes and formally declaring President-elect Joe Biden the winner.

Earlier, Trump, during a rally, encouraged thousands of his supporters to march to the Capitol to protest the confirmation of Biden's victory. Trump, despite telling the crowd he would join them in the march to the Capitol, returned to the White House.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for query. Trump in a pair of tweets, slammed his Vice President Mike Pence and also called on supporters to "Stay peaceful!"

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a city-wide 6 p.m. EST curfew until Thursday, January 7. Bowser's office has also requested the presence of the U.S. National Guard.

The Pentagon, when asked about requests for the U.S. National Guard, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for query.