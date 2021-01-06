Democratic control of Congress would bring new risks for stocks, but won't stop the bull market

Democratic control of Congress should help keep the bull market in stocks going with a big boost of fiscal spending, but it could also throw new hurdles into its path, like higher taxes and higher interest rates.

Anticipating a win for Democrats in Georgia, investors immediately dumped bonds and tech stocks Wednesday, and scooped up names in industrials and other areas that could win from big government spending.

"The market believes it could live with a Biden administration and Democratic control of the Congress," said Ed Keon, chief market strategist at QMA. "The negative of higher taxes, the market is concluding would be offset by infrastructure spending and a more aggressive action on the pandemic and a change of tone that might not be 100% positive for stocks, but the market concluded it was positive."

The Dow surged to an all-time high, ending up 1.4% at 30,829, and the small cap Russell 2000 jumped nearly 4%.The S&P 500 was up 0.6%, while Nasdaq fell 0.6% , as technology shares fell in a rotation from growth to value and cyclicals. Big tech also weakened on concerns that Democrats would impose higher taxes and more government regulation.

The market lost some ground when a mob supporting President Donald Trump took over both chambers of the U.S. Capitol, causing the evacuation of Congress. Congress was in the process of counting the Electoral College votes for the presidential election, which Trump continues to contend he has won.

"The strength of the country is our institutions and our laws. Seeing this is disheartening but we will prevail and I think that's the message of the markets," said Keon. Strategists said the market is looking past the event and will focus instead on the transition to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"Every Democratic president since Woodrow Wilson served their first year in office with the support of a Democratic House and Senate," said Sam Stovall, CFRA chief investment strategist. "The market did very well. It gained an average of 11.3% in the [first year] of those presidents' terms in office, with only

Wilson and Carter seeing red ink."

Democrat Raphael Warnock was projected to win the Georgia U.S. Senate special election runoff against incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler, according to NBC News. In the other Senate runoff election, Democrat Jon Ossoff was declared projected to win over Republican Sen. David Perdue after the stock market close.

The addition of two Democratic Senators would give Democrats 50 seats, and with the GOP holding the same, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will cast the tie-breaking vote. Strategists expect the benefits of more fiscal spending by Democrats to outweigh the market concerns about new taxes and regulation.

"There's a really big debate among investors now about how much you can do with an already divided House and a narrowly divided Senate," said Dan Clifton, head of policy research at Strategas.

But in the bond market, rates rose as investors sold bonds on the view that there will be more government spending, more debt and more Treasury supply. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to a high of 1.05%, from just about 0.96% Tuesday. Higher rates could pose a new risk for stocks, but it's not clear at what level the market would react.

"That's the $64,000 question. It's really tough to answer until you get there. For now, people are going to focus on round numbers, and the next round number is 1.25%," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. "It already had an impact on Nasdaq stocks today. High P/E stocks are not invited to the party. That's the first reaction to rising rates."