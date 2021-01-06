Democrats talk about 25th Amendment, impeachment after Capitol riots

The Washington riot that broke out Wednesday has revamped talk among Democrats about impeaching President Donald Trump or ousting him from office via the Constitution's 25th Amendment.

The push from some of Democratic Party's most liberal members emerged as chaos enveloped the nation's capital and came just two weeks before Trump will be forced to leave office anyway when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

It's extremely unlikely that Congress will muster enough support to remove the president from office using either method, or even come close to doing so, and it would require the support of Republicans. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said they supported impeachment.

"Donald J. Trump incited this violence and is directly responsible for this attempted coup," Pressley wrote on Twitter. "He must be impeached and removed from office immediately."

Omar wrote, "I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate."

"We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath," she said.

It's not clear whether impeachment will gain support from most Democrats, and it's almost certain there isn't enough time to remove him that way. If Democrats impeached Trump after he left office and he were convicted in the Senate, he would not be permitted to hold office again.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who was evacuated from the floor of the House earlier in the day as protesters stormed the Capitol, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Several other House Democrats are now pursuing another means to hasten the moment Trump is constitutionally mandated to leave office.

Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu of California and David Cicilline of Rhode Island were drafting a letter to Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday to demand that he invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution in order to oust the president, NBC News reported.

Under that amendment, the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet can declare the president no longer able to hold office.