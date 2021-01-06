Green Dot, fintech partner to Apple and Amazon, is still undervalued after stock doubled, CEO says

Green Dot, a fintech player that's often overlooked compared with bigger rivals PayPal and Square, has been on a tear lately, with its stock climbing 140% last year.

Still, its shares have ample room to run as the company launches a digital bank account for low- and moderate-income Americans and signs more partnership deals, said CEO Dan Henry, hired in March to lead a turnaround of the firm.

Green Dot started two decades ago as a pioneer in prepaid debit cards, which allowed people without bank accounts or credit history to use plastic. After acquiring a small FDIC-backed bank, Green Dot became the de facto partner for tech giants including Apple, Uber and Amazon, providing the regulated banking rails and deposit accounts for products including Apple Cash.

Now, under Henry's leadership team, Green Dot is making a play to become the main bank account for the 100 million Americans underserved by traditional banks, a space where start-ups including Chime have made headway. Green Dot's market capitalization of about $3 billion is dwarfed by most of its rivals, including the $14.5 billion private valuation of Chime.

"We are the after-Christmas sale of a lifetime," Henry said in a Zoom interview. "The assets that Green Dot has are unparalleled with any fintech in the country. They are very much undervalued, and I think our company is very much underestimated."

Shares of Green Dot surged 9.5% in trading Wednesday amid a broad rally in bank shares.

In some ways, Green Dot's strategy mirrors that of another financial firm at a crossroads: Goldman Sachs. Both firms are seeking to take advantage of the fact that they own banks but don't maintain expensive branch networks. Both are developing digital banking products for a direct-to-consumer business, as well as partnerships to become the financial plumbing for new offerings from well-known brands, a move known as banking-as-a-service.

"We need to digitize banking and make it more efficient and more Apple-esque in terms of the user experience," Henry said. "That's going to add additional value for us in the near term. And then, the moon-shot opportunities with our partners now is super, super exciting for us."