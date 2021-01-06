How to automatically delete your old tweets so it's harder to find embarrassing stuff you've said online

Twitter CEO and Co Founder, Jack Dorsey addresses students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), on November 12, 2018 in New Delhi, India.

There are ways to automatically delete your old tweets on a recurring schedule so that it's harder for people to find some of the silly things you may have said in the past. It might be helpful if you're applying to new jobs, planning to run for office or just want to keep on top of the things you've said online.

There are still plenty of ways to find old tweets, most stuff online is archived, but at least people browsing through your Twitter feed won't be able to see your random comments to friends, silly one-off remarks or something really terrible you said that you shouldn't have.

I recommend TweetDelete.net. But sometimes free tools like this vanish and you might have to find another one. The first option I used to delete my tweets for a few years no longer exists, for example, and Twitter itself doesn't have an option to delete your tweets in bulk. That means you have to turn to third-party tools.

Anyway, let's get going, here's what you do.