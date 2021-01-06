Mike Pence rejects Trump's call to overturn Biden election

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday refused President Donald Trump's demand that he try to block confirmation by Congress of Joe Biden's election as the next president of the United States.

Pence said in a letter that he did not believe, as Trump has claimed, that a vice president has the power to reject some Electoral College votes for a candidate.

"It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence wrote in his three-page letter addressed to members of Congress.

His dramatic break from Trump came minutes before the Republican vice president began presiding over a joint session of Congress, which is meeting to declare former Democratic Vice President Biden the victor.

Pence said in his letter that he shared "the concerns of millions of Americans about the integrity of this election," which Trump and his supporters have claimed without evidence was corrupted by widespread ballot fraud.

But Pence also wrote that "vesting the Vice President with unilateral authority to decide presidential contests would be entirely antithetical to" the system of check and balances between branches of the government designed by the framers of the Constitution.

"The Presidency belongs to the American people, and to them alone," Pence wrote.

"When disputes concerning a presidential election arise, under Federal law, it is the people's representatives who review the evidence and resolve disputes through a democratic process."