U.S. trade group asks VP Pence to 'seriously consider' invoking 25th Amendment to remove Trump

The head of the National Association of Manufacturers, a group representing 14,000 companies in the U.S., on Wednesday said clashes in Washington that interrupted a Congressional gathering to certify Electoral College results of the 2020 presidential election were "not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in" and called on Vice President Pence to "seriously consider" invoking the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to remove President Donald Trump from office.

The statement came as the Business Roundtable and leaders such as Citi CEO Michael Corbat and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff condemned the acts.

Jay Timmons, the group's president and CEO and a former executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, pointed to the millions of people in manufacturing jobs who are working to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which brought on an economic recession.

Last year the group gave an award to President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump for "extraordinary support" of manufacturing in America.

Here's Timmons' full statement: