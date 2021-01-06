National Guard will head to the Capitol to tamp down pro-Trump insurrection

The National Guard and state forces will respond at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after pro-Trump rioters overran the building during the Electoral College vote count.

The Washington D.C. National Guard was mobilized to help federal law enforcement tamp down the insurrection, according to chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman. The Department of Justice will lead the federal law enforcement response, Hoffman said.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also said he would send his state's National Guard along with 200 state troopers to the Capitol. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan added that he told the Maryland National Guard to send a force to the federal legislature.

Both Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office asked for the National Guard to respond, two sources told NBC. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the guard was "on the way along with other federal protective services" on Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., told NBC News she spoke to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley. She said that by sending the National Guard the government aims to "bring the Capitol complex back under control with as little bloodshed as possible."