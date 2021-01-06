Tencent invests in Chinese A.I. chip start-up as part of $279 million funding round

A close up image of a CPU socket and motherboard laying on the table.

GUANGZHOU, China — Tencent has pumped more money into a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) chip start-up as the technology giant bets on the growing domestic industry for semiconductors.

It comes as Beijing pushes for more self-reliance in semiconductors amid rivalries between the U.S. and China that have spilt into the technology front.

Tencent together with a number of investors including CITIC, CICC Capital and Primavera invested 1.8 billion yuan ($278.5 million) in Shanghai-headquartered Enflame Technology. The start-up has received numerous rounds of funding from Tencent.

Enflame Technology makes chips designed to process huge amounts of data to train artificial intelligence systems. The chips are designed for data centers.

Over the past few years, China has been looking to ramp up its capabilities in both AI and semiconductors as the tech war with the U.S. continues.