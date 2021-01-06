Trump supporters protest at statehouses across the U.S. as Capitol Hill demonstrations turn violent

The protests come after Trump rallied supporters against the counting of Electoral College votes that will confirm Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Trump has for months falsely claimed the election was rigged through widespread voter fraud, a claim that is baseless.

Supporters of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump are protesting at statehouses across the U.S. on Wednesday amid a violent riot on Capitol Hill .

Trump posted a video on Twitter telling Capitol Hill rioters to "go home," but did not address protests at state buildings. The president continued to falsely claim the election was stolen in his video.

Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger evacuated from the state capitol building Wednesday afternoon, NBC affiliate 11Alive reported. Raffensperger has been a frequent target of the president's attacks on election integrity.

"It is unimaginable that we have people in our state & country who are undermining public safety, attacking law enforcement, & breaking into gov't buildings. This is not the GA way & it's not the way of our country. These activities are a disgrace & quite honestly un-American," Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp said on Twitter on Wednesday.

In Washington state, people pushed through the gate at the governor's mansion in Olympia after protesting at the capitol, Chris Loftis, director of communications for the Washington State Patrol, told CNBC. It took roughly an hour to escort the demonstrators off the property, though no one entered the building and there were no reported injuries or property damage. There have been no charges at this time, Loftis said, adding that the governor and his family were in a safe location and are not in danger.

Protesters entered the Kansas statehouse in Topeka on Wednesday afternoon, though the group held a permit to protest at the building and there was no breach, NBC affiliate KSNT reported. The protesters remained peaceful and have dispersed, KSNT reported.

"They showed up at their scheduled permit time, they had their rally, it was peaceful, nobody went where they weren't supposed to be, nothing was done out of the ordinary and they left on time," Don Hughes, a public information officer for the Kansas Highway Patrol, told CNBC.

Trump supporters and members of the neo-fascist group Proud Boys rioted outside the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday, clashing with Black Lives Matter protestors, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Hundreds of Trump supporters protested outside the Michigan State Capitol on Wednesday, the Detroit Free Press reported. The demonstrations have been peaceful, Michigan State Police said.

A representative from Utah's state capitol told CNBC that protests outside of the building have been going on since 9 a.m. local time and have remained peaceful. There have been no breaches to the building and no reports of property damage. The Utah capitol building has been closed to the public due to the pandemic, not due to protests.