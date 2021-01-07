Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Bank of America says dump tech and buy industrials following Democratic sweep

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The victories by Democrats in Georgia mean that investors should make a change to their sector allocations as the Biden administration's policies become more clear, according to Bank of America.

The firm said in a note to clients Thursday that it was cooling on the tech sector and becoming more bullish on industrials as the Democrats gain control of the Senate. NBC News projects that Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have won the Senate runoffs in Georgia, giving the Democratic party narrow control of both houses of Congress.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCredit Suisse is already hiking its 2021 stock market forecast on Democrat policies, reopening
Pippa Stevens26 min ago
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: JPMorgan, Tesla, Nvidia, Foot Locker & more
Michael Bloom13 min ago
CNBC ProClean energy stocks jump as Georgia results roll in
Pippa Stevens
Read More