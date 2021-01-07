Banking software start-up Mambu raises $135 million at a $2.1 billion valuation

LONDON — Mambu is the latest financial technology company to achieve the coveted status of "unicorn."

Headquartered in Berlin, Mambu sells software to banks both big and small to help them develop their own digital banking platforms. The company's clients include the likes of Santander and ABN Amro, as well as fintech firms N26 and OakNorth.

On Thursday, Mambu said its valuation had risen to 1.7 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in a 110 million euro ($135 million) funding round. The new round was led by TCV, an investor in Facebook and Netflix, with additional investment coming from Tiger Global and Arena Holdings.

Mambu is one of several start-ups looking to assist — rather than disrupt — banks in their journey towards embracing modern cloud infrastructure and transitioning away from so-called "legacy" technology.

It competes with the likes of Britain's Thought Machine, which was founded by ex-Google engineer Paul Taylor, and 10x Future Technologies, the fintech venture of former Barclays CEO Antony Jenkins.

Mambu plans to use the fresh cash to fuel growth — the firm claims its sales doubled last year — and expand its geographic footprint, with a focus on countries like Brazil, Japan and the U.S. The company said it will also double its headcount to 1,000 from the nearly 500 staff it currently employs.