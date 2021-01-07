Biden introduces attorney general pick Merrick Garland as he promises DOJ independence

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday introduced federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland and other leading prosecutors as key members of his incoming Justice Department.

Garland, whom Biden nominated as his attorney general, would helm a team of legal experts with deep experience in and around the Justice Department and significant experience in civil rights law.

But in the wake of the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Biden began his speech on Thursday by reiterating whom his nominees will serve.

"We need to restore the honor, the integrity, the independence of the DOJ of this nation that has been so badly damaged," Biden said.

"I want to be clear to those who lead this department who you will serve: You won't work for me. You are not the president's or the vice president's lawyer. Your loyalty is not to me," he added. "It's to the law, the Constitution, the people of this nation."

Many of Biden's nominees echoed that sentiment and called for a return to an independent, apolitical Justice Department.

Garland, whose prior nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court by President Barack Obama was blocked by Senate Republicans, spoke immediately after the president-elect.

"The essence of the rule of law is that like cases are treated alike: That there not be one rule for Democrats and another for Republicans, one rule for friends, another for foes, one rule for the powerful, and another for the powerless," he said.

"These principles — ensuring the rule of law and making the promise of equal justice under law real — are the great principles upon which the Department of Justice was founded and for which it must always stand," Garland added.