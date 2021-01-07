India's central bank will look at inflation and state of economic recovery for future policy decisions

SINGAPORE — Inflation pressures and the state of economic recovery will guide future policy moves from the Reserve Bank of India, a member of the bank's monetary policy committee told CNBC.

Speaking in her personal capacity, Ashima Goyal, who is also an economics professor at India's Indira Gandhi Institute for Development Research said the RBI's monetary policy committee "worries about inflation."

Goyal was appointed to the central bank's monetary policy committee in October, according to local media reports.

"Inflation had been above our target for the past few months but for the last month, it has come down," she said Wednesday on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"I think the reason for this is that in general, the persistent fallout from the lockdown is less than expected," Goyal said. She was referring to India's national lockdown between late-March and May to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which led to a collapse in private consumption and investment demand, pushing the economy towards two consecutive quarters of contraction.