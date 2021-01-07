Mike Santoli’s market notes: Why markets ignored unrest, tech names reheat, 10-year catching up

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
The unsettling events at the Capitol haven't diverted the markets from their months-long project: Hunting for signs of imminent economic acceleration, fresh policy support and the next dazzling disruptive technology theme, and finding plenty enough to keep a strong bid in risk assets.
Wall Street is ignoring civic unrest, and intra-government conflict isn't new. The markets are pretty mercenary about keeping a focus on only what ultimately matters in valuing future cash flows. If the Capitol incursion had left the result of the Electoral College count in genuine doubt, maybe the market does more than ebb by 1% off an intraday high yesterday afternoon. But the events have arguably moved more elected officials to condemn the election-denial efforts than to endorse them.