Millions of stimulus debit cards will be mailed out starting this week

The Treasury Department announced Thursday that approximately 8 million second stimulus payments will be mailed out starting this week in the form of prepaid debit cards.

The debit cards, called Economic Impact Payment (EIP) cards, are issued by MetaBank, N.A., and will arrive in a white envelope that "prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal."

The cards themselves will have "Visa" on the front and MetaBank on the back. The envelope will also include instructions for activating the cards. Many people reportedly threw the cards away during the first round of stimulus checks because they were not expecting them.