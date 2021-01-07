Still waiting for a $600 stimulus check? Don't panic, here's what you need to know

Getty Images

Millions of second stimulus checks are being deployed to help Americans who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even so, some may be asking, "Where is my money?" A new set of payments was authorized by Congress with the latest $900 billion coronavirus relief package. This time, the checks will be up to $600 per individual, or $1,200 per married couple, plus $600 per child under 17. In contrast, the first stimulus checks sent out last year included up to $1,200 per individual, $2,400 per married couple, plus $500 for eligible dependents. Those who have their direct deposit information already on file with the IRS will get their money first. If you do not receive your check in early January, the agency advises you to watch your mail for either a paper check or a debit card. Still, some people may be worried that they have been overlooked and want to do something about it.

Check your eligibility

For starters, check to make sure you still meet the requirements for the money. The income thresholds for the checks have stayed the same. So individuals with adjusted gross income of up to $75,000 or couples with $150,000 are eligible for full payments. The checks gradually phase out for income above those levels, but this time those caps are lower. Individuals with $87,000 in income and married couples with $174,000 will not receive any payment. In contrast, the first payments phased out completely at $99,000 in income for individuals and $198,000 for couples. So if you received a reduced payment last time, you may not get money this time around. The new $600 checks are based on 2019 tax returns, while the first round of checks were based on either 2018 or 2019 filings. So if you received a first stimulus check based on your 2018 return and your income went up in 2019, you could see a reduced or no stimulus payment. Many eligibility restrictions have stayed the same. For example, if you are an adult who has been claimed as a dependent, you will not receive a check.

What to do if you're still waiting

