Unemployment claims for self-employed and gig workers fell by 50%. Here's why that's misleading

Self-employed and gig workers applied for unemployment benefits last week at half the level from the week prior, according to Labor Department data reported Thursday.

That suggests a strong rebound, breaking from persistently high — even increasing — levels in recent weeks.

But that rebound likely didn't happen. It only occurred on paper, experts say.

Initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — a temporary federal program paying benefits to gig and other workers ineligible for state aid — fell to about 161,000 last week. The week prior, around 310,000 workers applied for PUA benefits.

Economists and unemployment experts offered a few explanations as to why the drop occurred.