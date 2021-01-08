A historic revenue milestone and other things investors should know ahead of Amazon's earnings

Few companies have benefited more from the pandemic than Amazon. Its upcoming fourth-quarter earnings report is likely to show that that story still tracks.

Amazon has topped analysts' expectations for the past two quarters, even while it's in the middle of a heavy investment period on coronavirus-related initiatives. The stock has gained more than 66% in the last year, taking its market cap from more than $956 billion to roughly $1.59 trillion, as of Friday morning.

Wall Street is now anticipating a strong fourth quarter for Amazon fueled by continued accelerated e-commerce demand, the holiday shopping period and the results of its pandemic-delayed Prime Day, held in mid-October.

These factors could propel Amazon to surpass $100 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time ever in the fourth quarter, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Amazon is expected to report fourth quarter results later this month or in early February, and sales growth isn't the only metric Wall Street is keeping an eye on. Here are five things investors and analysts will be watching for in Amazon's fourth-quarter results: