Apple's App Store had gross sales around $64 billion last year and it's growing strongly again

Apple's App Store grossed more than $64 billion in 2020, according to an analysis by CNBC.

That's up from an estimated $50 billion in 2019 and $48.5 billion in 2018, according to the same analysis, suggesting that App Store sales growth accelerated strongly during the Covid-19 pandemic, as people sheltered at home and spent more time and money on apps and games.

App Store revenue grew 28% in 2020, up from 3.1% growth in 2019, according to CNBC's analysis.

Apple's App Store is a core growth area for the company. It's reported as part of Apple's Services division, which reported $53.7 billion in sales in Apple's fiscal 2020, which ended in September.

The money that Apple makes from its App Store has become a flash point for critics of Apple which argue it has too much power. Apple charges 30% for digital sales through its platform, with a few exceptions. Apple recently altered its fee structure, and now it only takes a 15% cut from companies that generate less than $1 million in the App Store.

A congressional subcommittee found in 2020 that Apple has monopoly power over iPhone app distribution, which it said gives Apple outsized profits. Apple is being sued on antitrust grounds by Epic Games, which wants to avoid paying Apple 30% of sales from its games for iPhones, which it calls unfair. Apple has denied that the App Store is a monopoly, and is currently fighting Epic Games' allegations in court.

Apple doesn't disclose how much revenue its App Store makes per year. Instead, since 2013, it has released data points in January that include the total that Apple has paid to developers since the beginning of the App Store in 2008.