Asia-Pacific stocks rise as Wall Street continues to sail to record highs

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade after stocks on Wall Street cruised to new record highs overnight.

South Korea's Kospi led gains among major regional markets as it jumped 1.63%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 advanced 0.89% while the Topix index gained 0.35%. Japan's household spending rose 1.1% year-on-year in November, according to government data released Friday. That was higher than economists' median estimate of a 1.5% decrease, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia advanced, with the S&P/ASX 200 up around 0.1%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.21% higher.

In coronavirus developments, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas on Thursday in a bid to combat a rise in coronavirus infections.

The World Health Organization on Thursday warned of a tipping point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, amid fears over more infectious variants of the virus that have contributed to a surge of infections.