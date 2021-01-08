Asia-Pacific stocks rise as Wall Street continues to sail to record highs

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Friday morning trade after stocks on Wall Street cruised to new record highs overnight.
South Korea's Kospi led gains among major regional markets as it jumped 1.63%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 advanced 0.89% while the Topix index gained 0.35%. Japan's household spending rose 1.1% year-on-year in November, according to government data released Friday. That was higher than economists' median estimate of a 1.5% decrease, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia advanced, with the S&P/ASX 200 up around 0.1%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.21% higher.
In coronavirus developments, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas on Thursday in a bid to combat a rise in coronavirus infections.
The World Health Organization on Thursday warned of a tipping point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, amid fears over more infectious variants of the virus that have contributed to a surge of infections.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite popped 2.6% to close at 13,067.48 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 211.73 points to end its trading day at 31,041.13. The S&P 500 gained 1.5% to close at 3,803.79.
Thursday's gains market the Nasdaq's first-ever close above 13,000 and was also the first time the Dow and S&P 500 finished a session above 31,000 and 3,800, respectively.
The U.S. Congress confirmed the election of Joe Biden as president early Thursday, a day after supporters of Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 89.826 after seeing levels below 89.4 earlier this week.
The Japanese yen traded at 103.85 per dollar after weakening from levels below 103.2 against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7768, having seen levels above $0.78 earlier this week.
— CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.