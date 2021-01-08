West Virginia state legislator Derrick Evans charged with illegally entering U.S. Capitol during riot

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec. 14, 2020, in the House chamber at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va.

A Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has been charged in connection with being part of a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters who invaded the U.S. Capitol earlier this week, the Justice Department said Friday.

Delegate Derrick Evans had filmed himself and others going into the Capitol on Wednesday. "We're in! Keep it moving, baby!" Evans said on a video posted on social media.

Evans was charged with illegally entering the Capitol.

Evans' lawyer said Thursday that Evans "committed no criminal act that day" and that he will not resign from office.

The riot broke out shortly after a crowd of Trump supporters arrived at the Capitol following a rally. At the rally, the president had encouraged attendees to fight with him in his effort to block Joe Biden from being confirmed as the next president of the United States.