5 changes to watch for in shopping as major retailers innovate to go 'green'

Amazon plans to have 10,000 new electric delivery vans from Rivian on the road as early as 2022 and 100,000 of the vehicles on the road by 2030.

Sustainable packaging

"Startups are extending the shelf life of perishable goods and reducing plastic waste with new materials and connected packaging solutions," the CB Insights report says. Start-up Apeel, for example, makes an edible coating for vegetables and fruits that the company says can double the lifespan of the produce. In September, Apeel announced it was partnering with vegetable grower Houweling's Group to put its coating on English cucumbers (instead of the typical plastic covering used) in more than 100 Walmart locations. And Apeel avocados have been on more than 1,100 Krogrer shelves since 2019. The report also notes start-ups innovating packaging, including Notpla, which makes edible packaging from seaweed, and Footprint, which makes biodegradable, compostable plant-fiber bowls, cups and plates. To-go salad-company Sweetgreen, for example, uses Footprint's compostable containers.

Resales, rentals and reducing waste

Technology tracing the supply chain of products

Consumers increasingly want to know where products come from and how they are made, and regulators are also putting more pressure on businesses and manufacturers to be transparent about supply chains. "Solutions that provide visibility up the supply chain will remain critical," the CB Insights report says. Examples include start-ups like Material Exchange, whose software gives brands clarity on the sustainability of the materials used in their products (among other things). Companies like Calvin Klein, Ugg and North Face use the platform to source materials, CB Insights reports. Other companies are making information about the brand's carbon footprint available to consumers, CB Insights points out. Chipotle's ordering app, for example, allows consumers to see the "foodprint" of their menu orders by showing the carbon footprint of the products the brand uses as compared to conventional sourcing. Bill Nye (the Science Guy) even teamed up with Chipotle to promote the feature when it was released.

Emissions-free logistics

More sustainable ingredients