Covid live updates: U.S. reports more than 4,000 deaths in one day; FDA pushes states to vaccinate more people

The White House coronavirus task force warned states there could be a new variant of the virus that evolved in the United States, according to a document obtained by NBC News.

The new "USA variant," in addition to the variant found in the U.K., is already spreading in communities and appears to be more transmissible, according to the report that was issued to states on Jan. 3. The task force provided few details on the new strain, including how long it has been circulating.

"Aggressive mitigation must be used to match a more aggressive virus; without uniform implementation of effective face masking (two or three ply and well-fitting) and strict social distancing, epidemics could quickly worsen as these variants spread and become predominant," officials warned in the report.

Public health officials were already worried about the arrival of a new strain of the virus found in the U.K., known as B.1.1.7.

So far the CDC only shows California, Florida, New York, Colorado and Georgia with cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, but other states like Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Texas announced the arrival of the strain in their states on Thursday.



–Berkeley Lovelace Jr.