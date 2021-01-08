Biden plans to release more Covid vaccine doses in break from Trump administration policy

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces his Justice Department nominees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 7, 2020.

President-elect Joe Biden plans to release more doses of the Covid vaccines once he takes office, breaking from the Trump administration's policy of holding reserve doses to ensure there's enough for second shots and to account for manufacturing issues.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots 21 days apart and the Moderna vaccine requires two shots 28 days apart. Officials from President Donald Trump's vaccine program, Operation Warp Speed, have withheld half of the available doses to ensure they can administer second shots in a timely fashion.

Some public health specialists have advocated for releasing all available doses, because there's some evidence of protection against Covid-19 after just the first shot and it's likely that manufacturers will be able to meet the demand for second doses.

"The President-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible. He supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans' arms now," T.J. Ducklo, a spokesman for Biden's transition team, told NBC News. "He will share additional details next week on how his Administration will begin releasing available doses when he assumes office on January 20th."

CNN first reported the news.

But the initially slow rollout of the vaccines appears to have less to do with distribution of the doses to states and more to do with actual administration of the shots. As of Thursday, the U.S. had administered less than 30% of the doses that have already been distributed to states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And officials, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, have acknowledged concerns that if the federal government does not guarantee second doses, hospitals might initiate their own reserve of doses to ensure they have enough supply. That would further slow the effort to administer shots.

Biden representatives did not return requests for comment on how ramping up distribution will accelerate administration of the shots.

Advocates of pushing more doses say that states are ramping up their ability to inoculate residents. Some also point to the severity of the outbreak, which is now killing more Americans than ever, as a reason to get as many doses into the public as possible. And still others point to new variants of the virus that have emerged as a threat, adding more urgency to quickly vaccinate the public.

Michael Pratt, spokesman for Operation Warp Speed, emphasized that people who received the first dose of either vaccine should get their second dose on schedule. He added that to delay the second shot would be "contrary to the FDA's approved label."

"If President-Elect Biden is suggesting that the maximum number of doses should be made available, consistent with ensuring that a second dose of vaccine will be there when the patient shows up, then that is already happening," Pratt said in a statement to CNBC. "Second-dose management was always about ensuring supply chain availability."