Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Microsoft, Chevron, Facebook & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • KeyBanc upgraded Goodyear Tire to overweight from sector weight.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Tripadvisor.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron to overweight from neutral.
  • Oppenheimer named Microsoft a top pick in 2021.
  • Jefferies upgraded CVS to buy from hold.
  • RBC upgraded D.R. Horton to outperform from sector perform.
  • Oppenheimer named Nvidia a top pick in 2021.
  • Mizuho named Facebook a top pick in 2021.
  • Needham downgraded Lam Research to hold from buy.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded Tesla to in line from underperform.
  • Loop named Chipotle a top pick in 2021.
  • Bank of America upgraded JetBlue to buy from neutral.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks to media as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, on September 03, 2020 in Gruenheide near Berlin.
Odd Andersen | AFP | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday

