A technician prepares a flow cell slide for loading onto a genetic sequencing machine at a Regeneron Pharmaceuticals laboratory at the biotechnology company's headquarters in Tarrytown, New York

The changing political landscape in 2021 could bring about big shifts in the stock market on the back of more progressive policies. For investors looking to adjust their portfolios, here are Goldman Sachs' high-conviction buy and sell ideas for the year ahead.

The bank released two lists of stocks with the most upside and downside to its analysts' target prices for the next 12 months. Here's a breakdown of these names.