The biggest investors are piling into the 'future food' megatrend — Here's how to ride the boom

Climate change, population growth and health risks are driving a transformation of the global food system, and a handful of public players are poised to benefit from the industry shift.

A wave of new technologies are powering important changes toward indoor vertical farming, plant-based meat production as well as nutrition innovation. The future food solution market is worth $200 billion today and will grow to $300 billion by 2025, Bank of America estimated. Here's how to invest in this booming megatrend.