Those with low credit scores could see a big boost if they use the $600 stimulus check to pay down debt

Although many Americans say they're planning to use the $600 stimulus payments to pay for immediate needs and household bills, those who can afford to pay down their credit card balances may see a bump on their credit score. For some, that bump may be significant. Credit Sesame ran simulations using data from over 1 million members and found that of those with poor credit scores between 300 and 500, 70% could see a 19-point increase in their score within a month if they use the $600 stimulus payment to pay down their credit card debt. Moreover, about 50% of those with poor credit scores could see a 24-point jump within a month of paying down their balances with the stimulus funds. "There'd be a quick impact and it would affect quite a few folks as well," says Jay Moon, general manager of Credit Sesame's credit business. Moon adds that using stimulus funds to pay down credit card debt could have a "tremendous impact" for some Americans. "A 20-point increase could be very meaningful in terms of folks helping to secure an auto loan with a lower interest rate or for folks [trying to] qualify for an FHA loan to start the home buying process for their families," he says.

Only some Americans will see a boost to their credit score

Not everyone has a low credit score. In fact, only about 7% of Credit Sesame members have what's considered to be a poor credit score under 500. Roughly 22% currently have a score below 550. In fact, Credit Sesame previously noted that the bulk of their customers have excellent credit (720 to 850). To put those scores into context, FICO and VantageScore each score credit on a range from 300 (lowest) to 850 (highest). Credit Sesame found that even those with scores above 500 could see modest bumps to their scores, although the benefits waned as scores increased and pretty much phased out for those with good and excellent scores. About 50% of Credit Sesame members with scores between 500 and 550, which is still considered poor credit, would see a 17-point bump within a month if they used their stimulus payment to pay down credit card debt. Yet those with a score between 651 and 700 (a fair to good credit score, according to Experian) saw a mere 4-point boost. It's worth noting that Experian estimates that 70% of U.S. consumers' FICO scores are higher than 651, which means most Americans would not see an immediate, significant increase in using their $600 stimulus checks to pay down their credit card debt.

How to use $600 stimulus to improve your credit score